ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Royal family attends first Easter service since Queen Elizabeth’s death

The Prince and Princess of Wales youngest son Louis also made his Easter debut.

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
King Charles III and the royal family attended their first Easter service since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

The extended family were seen walking to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday to celebrate the holiday.

The soon to be coronated King Charles was accompanied by Queen Consort Camila, both wearing blue, with Camila sporting a fascinator for the occasion.

Blue seemed to be the fashion order of the day for the Prince and Princess of Wales’ family as well, as Kate, William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all wore coordinating outfits.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Yui Mok - WPA Poo)

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023, in Windsor, England.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023, in Windsor, England. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool)

PRINCE GEORGE, PRINCESS CHARLOTTE AND PRINCE LOUIS START NEW SCHOOL YEAR IN MATCHING UNIFORMS FOR ORIENTATION

George, 9, wore suit and tie, looking like mini version of his dad, while younger brother Louis, 4, wore a blazer and light blue shorts. 

This year marks Prince Louis' first attendance at an Easter service with the royal family.

This year marks Prince Louis' first attendance at an Easter service with the royal family. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Charlotte wore blue floral dress and blue tights, and was often sticking close to Kate, who wore a bright blue coat dress, hat, and nude heels.

Princess Charlotte and her older brother Prince George made their Easter debut last year.

Princess Charlotte and her older brother Prince George made their Easter debut last year. (Antony Jones/GC Images)

This year marks the first time Prince Louis has attended the traditional family Easter outing. George and Charlotte made their first appearance last year.

In another first, this Easter marks Charles first as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a title previously held by Queen Elizabeth II, dating back to Henry VII.

Other royals in attendance for the procession were King Charles III siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and her husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall with her husband and children.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort lead members of the royal family as they attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023, in Windsor, England.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort lead members of the royal family as they attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023, in Windsor, England. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool)

St. Geroge’s Chapel is the traditional church stop for the royal family, and also the place were Queen Elizabeth II is buried, alongside her husband Prince Phillip. It is also the final resting place for her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

King Charles III is set to be crowned on May 6, alongside Camila as Queen consort, at London's Westminster Abbey, with a reported 2,000 guests on the list. Prince George was recently announced as one of the kin's "Pages of Honour" who will form "part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey."

