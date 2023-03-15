Meghan Markle isn't ‘brave enough’ to attend King Charles’ coronation, Princess Diana’s butler claims

Meghan Markle won’t be "brave or strong enough" to attend King Charles’ coronation in May.

The claim is coming from Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, who believes the king has "retained the moral high ground" by inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the celebration.

"It’s likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan," the 64-year-old recently told Closer Magazine. "Are they prepared to face the music?"

Burrell suspected that Prince Harry will likely make the trip solo while the former American actress, 41, stays behind with their two young children Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1. It’s noted that the coronation falls on May 6 — the same day as Archie’s birthday.

"I don’t think Meghan’s brave or strong enough to be there – she’d had to look in the eyes of a family she’s pushed under the bus," said Burrell. "But I think Harry may come alone, and she’s probably told him she won’t be able to be by his side with him if he does attend."

Burrell worked with the late Princess of Wales for over 10 years until her death in 1997 at age 36. He was previously a personal attendant to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 at age 96.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the king’s office had been in touch with Harry, 38, about the monarch’s coronation, raising the possibility the prince will attend the historic ceremony despite tensions within the royal family.

If the couple were to attend the coronation at London’s Westminster Abbey, it would be the first meeting between Charles, 74, and his younger son since Harry deepened the rift within the House of Windsor by revealing family secrets in his bestselling memoir "Spare."

A spokesperson for the couple said that Harry received "email correspondence" from the king’s office about the coronation. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the couple’s office said in a statement.

Speculation about whether Harry and Meghan, 41, would be invited to the coronation has raged since the release of Harry’s explosive memoir in January, which contained damning allegations of intrigue behind the palace walls.

The disclosures, including details of private conversations with his father and brother, Prince William, fanned tensions between Harry and his family that became public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.

The book also included allegations that members of the royal family regularly feed the press unflattering information about other members of the House of Windsor in exchange for positive coverage of themselves.

The prince singled out his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, accusing her of leaking private conversations to the media as she sought to rehabilitate her image after marrying Charles. Camilla was once reviled for her long-term affair with Charles, which contributed to the breakdown of his marriage to Diana, Harry and William’s mother.

The acrimony between Harry and his family once again spilled into public view most recently when the Sussexes acknowledged they were asked to vacate their home in Britain.

Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, was the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Montecito, a wealthy enclave in Southern California. The Sun newspaper reported that Charles asked them to relinquish the dwelling on Jan. 11, the day after Harry’s memoir was published.

Back in 2019, Burrell told Fox News Digital that before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Diana considered moving across the pond following her divorce from Charles.

"She turned her search to America," he claimed at the time. "Ironically, we had the plans for a house on the west coast of America in Malibu. It used to be owned by Blake Edwards and [his wife] Julie Andrews. We had the plans for that house, and we dedicated the rooms to William and Harry and the princess. Myself and my wife and the children were going to live above the house. So her future was turning towards America."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.