King Charles' wife receives Queen Camilla title on coronation invitation, Prince George given special role

Queen Camilla was officially identified with her new title for the first time on the invitation for King Charles III coronation.

Camilla was designated "queen consort" when Charles ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

Buckingham Palace released the invitations for the monarch’s May 6 coronation Tuesday along with a new portrait of Their Majesties.

Her new title will take into effect after the coronation.

Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband at London's Westminster Abbey. The Palace hasn't revealed the guest list, but said that "2,000 guests" will form the congregation.

In February 2022, several months before her death, the late queen marked the 70th anniversary of her rule with support for Camilla. At the time, the monarch expressed her "sincere wish" that Charles’ wife should be known as "Queen Consort" when her son succeeds her.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla "will each be attended by four Pages of Honour" who fill form "part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey."

The King’s Pages of Honour will include His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Prince William's eldest son.

Prince George is second in line to the throne behind his father, the Prince of Wales.

Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache will also be included in the King's Pages of Honour.

The Queen Consort’s Pages of Honour will be Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes, and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, in addition to her great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.

The invitation for the Coronation was designed by Andrew Jamieson, a heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator. Mr Jamieson is a Brother of the Art Workers’ Guild, of which The King is an Honorary Member.

The palace previously shared that the featured roles for members of the king and queen’s family are part of a ceremony that "will reflect the monarch’s role today and look toward the future while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry."

It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles, whose admitted infidelity and long-time links to Camilla torpedoed his marriage to Princess Diana, known as "the People’s Princess." The glamorous young mother of Princes William and Harry died in a Paris car crash in 1997, five years after her messy, public split from Charles. She was 36.

When Camilla, 75, married Charles in 2005, it was widely assumed she would not be known as queen when Charles, 74, acceded to the throne. However, Elizabeth's words set the record straight on her daughter-in-law, who was initially shunned by Diana's supporters.

In January, Harry accused his stepmother of leaking private conversations to the media to burnish her own reputation. The accusation was published in his explosive memoir, "Spare."

While it's still unclear if they will attend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were extended an invitation to the coronation, according to the Sunday Times.

May 6 is a particularly important date for Prince Harry and Meghan as the day coincides with their son Archie's fourth birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex removed themselves from royal responsibilities in January 2020 and moved to Canada before settling in Southern California .