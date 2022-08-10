Expand / Collapse search
Rosie O'Donnell regrets making fun of Anne Heche before car crash: 'I wonder if she's ok'

Rosie O'Donnell feels remorse for making fun of Heche's 'relationship with space-aliens'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Anne Heche’s car crash: Aftermath of Los Angeles home after crash ignites fire Video

Anne Heche’s car crash: Aftermath of Los Angeles home after crash ignites fire

Fox News Digital captures video footage of a Los Angeles home after actress Anne Heche’s crashed car caused the house to light on fire.

Rosie O'Donnell is showing remorse.

The comedian took to TikTok to share her thoughts on Anne Heche's car crash, saying, "Feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space-aliens, you know?"

O'Donnell is referencing a 2001 ABC News interview where Heche claimed she had an alternate personality, named "Celastia." In the interview, she showed Walters the secret language she utilized to communicate with God. 

The former talk show host added, "I wonder if she's ok? I think it's a miracle she didn't kill anyone … and I hope she survives. But wow, what a tragic tale. That car was on fire for a long time, they say."

ANNE HECHE'S BEST FRIEND AND SON VISIT HER AT HOSPITAL, PROVIDE INSIGHT INTO DAY OF CRASH

Rosie O'Donnell says she hopes Anne Heche survives after suffering severe injuries from a car crash last week.

Rosie O'Donnell says she hopes Anne Heche survives after suffering severe injuries from a car crash last week. (Getty Images)

Heche remains in a coma, according to her rep, and has not "regained consciousness" since shortly after the car crash occurred. 

A public information officer for LAPD told Fox News Digital that authorities did obtain a warrant for a sample of Heche's blood, and if she is found to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, she will be charged with a DUI hit-and-run.

Anne Heche crashed into a Mar Vista home last week after previously hitting a garage and leaving the scene.

Anne Heche crashed into a Mar Vista home last week after previously hitting a garage and leaving the scene. (Getty Images)

O'Donnell shared in her TikTok, "If we have an honest discussion about drunk driving, we find out just how prevalent it is. And that's terrifying, isn't it?"

It should be noted that there has been no confirmation from any authorities that Heche was in fact drunk at the time of the crash

Rosie O'Donnell mentioned drunk driving, but authorities have not yet shared any information about Heche's blood-alcohol levels. O'Donnell went on to say how beneficial Alcoholics Anonymous can be. 

Rosie O'Donnell mentioned drunk driving, but authorities have not yet shared any information about Heche's blood-alcohol levels. O'Donnell went on to say how beneficial Alcoholics Anonymous can be.  (Getty Images)

O'Donnell continued to discuss alcohol, stating that "Alcoholics Anonymous works" and she has "seen miracles happen."

