Rosie O'Donnell responds after daughter says her upbringing was 'not normal'

Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Vivienne is aware that her childhood was not "normal."

Vivienne explained that her upbringing was not necessarily "normal" after she shared a story from her childhood in a TikTok series she titled, "Story Time with Vivi."

In the original TikTok, Vivienne revealed that she spent time visiting a woman named "Mo." It was not until Vivienne was 12 years old that she was told the woman was the pop icon Madonna.

"At my birthday parties, this beautiful woman would always come, and I was like, ‘Yeah, there’s Mo,'" she said. "I never had any idea who the f--k she was. … Then I find out it was Madonna all these years."

One fan commented on the story saying, "LOVE that @Rosie_ODonnell kept things relatively norm well as much as possible! You are the sweetest! Lol."

Vivienne responded to the comment with a new TikTok video clarifying that her childhood was not "normal."

"Interesting but not normal," she captioned the video.

"I love all these comments about how Rosie kept my life ‘normal,'" Vivienne added in the video. "No offense, Mom, that never happened. She just didn’t really inform us, for really anything. I think that was more it, because once I would find out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi, come on, you know that. Like, you know that.'"

She added: "She has done so much for me, and I'm so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she’s not done is normal."

O'Donnell responded in her own video by jokingly threatening to spill some secrets about Vivienne.

"Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal? I did normal things," she said. "I’m normal. I’m totally normal. Geez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!"

O'Donnell shares custody of Vivienne with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter.

The former couple also shares three other children, Parker, Blake and Chelsea.