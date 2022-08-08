Anne Heche in a coma following car crash: She 'has not regained consciousness,' rep says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anne Heche is in a coma following the car crash that ignited a fire and almost destroyed a home in Los Angeles on Friday, her rep confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Heche, 53, is in "extreme critical condition," a representative for the actress said.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," the rep said. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Heche's rep shared on Saturday that she was in "stable condition," noting that the actress' "family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time."

The actress crashed her Mini Cooper twice on Friday, with the second crash igniting a fire that left a home almost destroyed in the Mar Vista neighborhood.

Heche suffered burn injuries, but was "conscious and breathing" when paramedics removed her from the vehicle.

A public information officer for LAPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that authorities obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche's blood on Aug. 5.

The results of the blood test are pending and the investigation ongoing. If Heche is found to have been intoxicated during the crash, she will be charged with a DUI hit-and-run, LAPD told Fox News Digital.

The case will then be presented to the Los Angeles city attorney's office.

Legal experts also noted the "Donnie Brasco" star could be charged with hit-and-run and reckless driving.

The owner of the house Heche crashed into was home at the time and "very narrowly escaped physical harm" after the fire began. Lynne Mishele's neighbors created a GoFundMe campaign that raised $45,000 in one day.

Mishele "lost her entire lifetime of possessions" in the fire that took 59 firefighters and 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire," the campaign said.

"Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone."