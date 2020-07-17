Ron Perlman's wife responds to star’s divorce filing 8 months later, seeks spousal support

Ron Perlman’s wife of nearly 40 years, Opal Stone Perlman, has finally responded to the actor’s divorce filing, some eight months after he submitted it to the court.

In her response Monday – which was obtained by People magazine – the jewelry designer pointed to irreconcilable differences with the “Sons of Anarchy” star.

Furthermore, the outlet reported on Thursday that Stone, who has been married to Perlman for 38 years, is also seeking spousal support from Perlman, 70, and is requesting that he pay for all of her attorney fees as well.

Stone did not list a date of separation in her filing, the publication said. However, Perlman stated May 10 as the date in his Nov. 2019 divorce filing, which came just five days after he was seen kissing his “StartUp” costar Allison Dunbar, and nearly six months after he was photographed with Dunbar for the first time.

Perlman also listed irreconcilable differences at the time as his reason for divorce.

Per People, the former pair’s assets and debts will be divided as separate property and their shared property is yet to be determined. That resolution will come at a trial on a later date if an agreement isn’t reached beforehand.

The former couple also shares three adult children.

A rep for Perlman did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.