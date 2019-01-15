Ron Perlman compares GOP lawmakers to the KKK in wake of Steve King controversy

Actor Ron Perlman had some choice words for GOP lawmakers in the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding Rep. Steve King.

The 68-year-old former “Hellboy” star, who is often very vocal about his distaste for Republicans under the Trump administration on social media, took to Twitter on Monday to share his distaste with certain members of the party that have spoken out against King, going as far as to compare them to the Ku Klux Klan.

“Hey Kevin McCarthy! Ted Cruz! Steve Scalise! How dare you suddenly start condemning the Nazi that is Steve King when you’ve been cheering him on for his entire embarrassing career!” he wrote. “You are the KKK party. Own it muthaf---as! And one more thing...F--- YOU!”

The actor’s tweet was sparked by a quote by the Iowa Rep. in a recent New York Times article that many took as a defense of white nationalism and white supremacy.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” King asked the paper. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

In his statement Monday, King insisted his use of "that language" was referring "ONLY to Western Civilization and NOT to any previously stated evil ideology ALL of which I have denounced.

"My record as a vocal advocate for Western Civilization is nearly as full as my record in defense of Freedom of Speech," King concluded. " ... I will continue to point out the truth and work with all the vigor that I have to represent 4th District Iowans for at least the next two years.”

