Roman Reigns discusses his return to the WWE after leukemia fight: 'I was nervous that I would have ring rust'

This past Sunday, Roman Reigns returned to the ring after announcing that his leukemia was in remission. Reuniting with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose – known collectively as The Shield – for one last time, the trio took on Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin in the main event of WWE Fastlane.

At the event, Reigns put on an incredible performance and wrestled as if he never left. However, in an interview with Variety, Reigns revealed feelings of concern about returning to the ring.

“I think a lot of it was nerves,” Reigns told the publication. “Nothing prepares you for the ring like the ring. I’ve had some really good training sessions, some great workouts, but nothing is like being in that ring in front of that crowd with the lights on you. I was pretty nervous that I would have that ring rust… but I felt once I got out there and started moving around. My instincts took over and it was just like riding a bike.”

'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY' STAR RETURNS TO WWE, ADDRESSES TRIPLE H

Reigns scored the victory for his team on Sunday after The Shield hit their finishing move, the triple powerbomb, on Baron Corbin. The Shield embraced in the ring, reveling in the feeling of victory together for one last time. The following night on “Monday Night Raw,” The Shield delivered their farewell address.

Along with his leukemia flare-up and the breakup of The Shield, the past few months have been nothing but emotionally tumultuous for The Big Dog.

“This whole period of the past few months, it’s really solidified my views on family and your support system and just being around the ones you love, trying to capitalize on that love and spread it,” Reigns stated.

WWE LEGEND KING KONG BUNDY DIES AT 61

Suffering from chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML), Reigns has made it his duty to spread love to children who suffer from similar health-related issues.

Appearing at the Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital the day after Fastlane, Reigns told stories of patients with whom he shared his struggles with.

“There was this little girl who played the ukulele for us and sang an Ed Sheeran song. It was just really neat to go through her process with her. There’s a lot of time these children spend at these hospitals… For her to be able to perform for us was so sweet and such a special moment.”

Reigns also noted that he kept in contact with another patient, Kelsey, during his treatment. “We actually exchanged some videos back and forth and to be able to bring it full circle and come visit her was really nice,” he stated.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Reigns’ future, he is back on the road full-time for WWE. While he currently does not have an opponent for WrestleMania, it is expected that he will face Drew McIntyre on the Grandest Stage of Them All.