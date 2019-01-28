Seth Rollins wins 2019 Royal Rumble, eliminates Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins was congratulated by the WWE late Sunday night after he won the men’s Royal Rumble match and will reportedly be the expected main contender in the upcoming WrestleMania.

Rollins won in dramatic fashion. He squared off against the “Monster Among Men”—a 385 –pound wrestler named Braun Strowman. The Washington Post reported that Rollins won after stomping Strowman on the back of the head.

He was the last man standing after a field of 29. He will face the WWE Universal Champion or WWE Champion at WrestleMania 35, according to Fightful.