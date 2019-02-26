'Guardians of the Galaxy' star returns to WWE, addresses Triple H

Batista made his first appearance in WWE in months Monday when he attacked Ric Flair while the Raw roster was celebrating the wrestling legend’s 70th birthday.

Batista, whose real name is Dave Bautista, was seen on the jumbotron sneaking into Flair’s locker room and then dragging the 16-time world champion’s lifeless body out.

SGT. SLAUGHTER ON DEATH THREATS AND GOING FROM MARINES TO WWE RING

He then turned to the camera and addressed WWE executive Triple H.

“Hey Hunter, do I have your attention now?” he said, referring to Triple H’s moniker Hunter Hearst Helmsley.

The attack appears to be a prelude to a possible match at Wrestlemania 35 between Batista and Triple H.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Cage Side Seats noted, this was the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star’s first appearance since he noted on the Smackdown 1000 special that Triple H hasn’t beat him.