'Guardians of the Galaxy' star returns to WWE, addresses Triple H

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dave Bautista, former WWE star, returned to RAW on Monday.

Batista made his first appearance in WWE in months Monday when he attacked Ric Flair while the Raw roster was celebrating the wrestling legend’s 70th birthday.

Batista, whose real name is Dave Bautista, was seen on the jumbotron sneaking into Flair’s locker room and then dragging the 16-time world champion’s lifeless body out.

He then turned to the camera and addressed WWE executive Triple H.

“Hey Hunter, do I have your attention now?” he said, referring to Triple H’s moniker Hunter Hearst Helmsley.

The attack appears to be a prelude to a possible match at Wrestlemania 35 between Batista and Triple H.

As Cage Side Seats noted, this was the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star’s first appearance since he noted on the Smackdown 1000 special that Triple H hasn’t beat him.

