'Friends' star David Schwimmer served Rod Stewart with divorce papers

David Schwimmer had an awkward run-in with a legendary celebrity while working as a teenager.

During a recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the 58-year-old actor shared that he "had so many banana jobs" when he was younger, one of which led to an encounter with musician Rod Stewart.

"One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work, and my mom said, 'Well, you can be a process server for me,'" he recalled. "My mom was a divorce lawyer, and I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers."

The actor recalled feeling like James Bond as he would receive a tip as to where the person might be and go and find them.

"Once, oh man, thank goodness I've never run into him since, but I served Rod Stewart," the "Friends" star said, laughing. "I don't even know if he knows. I don't think he knows."

Colbert then joked that "he knows now" and if the two were to ever run into each other later down the road, he now "knows to punch you."

While it is unclear whom he was divorcing, Stewart was married to Alana Stewart from 1979 to 1984 and then Rachel Hunter, from 1990 to 2006. He is currently married to Penny Lancaster, whom he tied the knot with in 2007.

Schwimmer was on the late night talk show to promote his latest project, "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," the second season of the Disney + anthology series, "Goosebumps," based on the popular series of children's horror novels, written by R. L. Stine.

In this latest installment, Schwimmer portrays a divorced father of two, who takes time off from his career as a botanist to care for his mother as she's suffering with dementia. In the process, he finds himself caring for his twins, and furthering his research in a homemade lab.

"I’ve always been a fan of horror, especially of horror action-comedy. The genre is so exciting to me," he told The Hollywood Reporter in January. "I’m a genuine fan, and I’ve never been asked to do it."

The project not only marks the first time Schwimmer is appearing in a horror show, but also marks a new chapter for the actor.

Schwimmer famously played a father of two during his tenure on "Friends," but this show gives the actor a chance to explore what it's like to be an on-screen father to teenagers.

"I’ve not been able to play a dad of a teenager, which I am now in real life. So that part of me was also really excited," he told the outlet. "It’s another level of meaningful at this stage."

