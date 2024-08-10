Rod Stewart postpones 2 more shows after canceling 200th Las Vegas show

Rod Stewart has postponed two additional shows just one day after canceling his 200th Las Vegas show due to illness.

On Friday night, the "Maggie May" crooner made the announcement on social media.

"We regret to announce that tonight’s Rod Stewart concert in Stateline, NV and his August 10 show in Lincoln, CA have been postponed, as the singer recovers from a summer strain of Covid-19," the statement read.

"The Lincoln, CA concert at Thunder Valley Casino will now be on August 18 and his concert at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Stateline, NV concert will now be August 20."

Fans were quick to add their two cents in the comment section, some condemning the artist and his team for the late notice.

"4 hours before it starts is so unfair," one follower wrote. "Your team knew tonight wasn’t happening. Why announce so late? We drive from Sacramento, got hotel and other expenses. Very disappointed."

"Second time going to his concert, only to have it canceled," another commented. "Very frustrating to make plans, spend all the money getting there(that can’t be refunded) to have it canceled again. Would be nice to know 24 hours ahead and not 3. Feel better.

Hours before he was set to hit the stage in Las Vegas on Aug. 7 to conclude his 13-year residency, the performer announced the cancelation of his show.

"I’m desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration," Stewart wrote in a statement on social media.

"Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve been looking forward to this concert for so long."

The 79-year-old rock star continued, "My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we’ll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

While Stewart was scheduled to perform on Aug. 7, the British singer announced earlier in the morning that he would return to the iconic Las Vegas venue for "The Encore Shows" in 2025.

"Vegas, I’m having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore!" Stewart shared on Instagram.

"Don’t miss The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March 12-22 & May 29-June 8! Tickets on sale Monday at 10amPT!"

In a recent interview with the US Sun , Stewart explained he’s taking safety measures to maintain his health, as he plans to continue performing.

He shared, "The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider? You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians, and I make them drink. We absolutely love it."

