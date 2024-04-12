'Rocky II' turns 45: Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers then and now

"Rocky II" is officially 45 years old.

After the success of the first installment of the "Rocky" franchise, Sylvester Stallone wrote and directed the second film. The movie tells the story of Rocky Balboa as he and his nemesis, Apollo Creed, gear up for a rematch.

The sequel was a huge success, bringing in over $85 million at the worldwide box office, with an $8 million budget.

Here is what the cast has been up to in the 45 years since the movie was released.

Sylvester Stallone

Stallone returned to the role of Rocky Balboa in "Rocky II," a role which previously earned him an Academy Award nomination. He continued to appear as the character in four more sequels, the last of which, "Rocky Balboa," was released in 2006.

In 1982, he wrote and starred in "First Blood," the start of the Rambo franchise. He later starred in four more Rambo films until the franchise ended in 2019, with "Rambo: Last Blood." While starring in these films, Stallone directed "Staying Alive," and starred in "Rhinestone" and "Cobra."

He later appeared in "Demolition Man," "Cliffhanger," "Spy Kids 3: Game Over" and "Zookeeper." In 2010, he began starring in a third franchise, "The Expendables," and its three sequels, most recently starring in "The Expendables 4."

During that time, he also reprised his role of Rocky Balboa in the reboot of the "Rocky" franchise, in the 2016 movie, "Creed," starring alongside Michael B. Jordan. While he starred in the film's sequel, he chose to step away for the fourth film.

In 2017, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," later returning for the third installment. Most recently, he starred in "The Suicide Squad," "Samaritan" and "Tulsa King."

Stallone was married to Sasha Czack from 1974 to 1985, and they had two sons: Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh. He then married Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987. In 1997, he married Jennifer Flavin, and they have three daughters; Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

Talia Shire

Talia Shire portrayed Rocky Balboa's love interest, Adrian Pennino, in "Rocky II" and its sequels. Her portrayal in the first movie earned her a second Academy Award nomination, the first of which was for her supporting role in "The Godfather Part II."

She continued to act in various projects, starring in "Deadfall," "Romancing in Brazil," "Kiss the Bride" and "I Heart Huckabees." She also starred in "Homo Erectus," "Dreamland" and "Con Man," as well as episodes of "Grace and Frankie" and "Kingdom."

Most recently, she starred in "Working Man" and "Chantilly Bridge."

Shire was married to David Shire from 1970 to 1980, and they share one son, Matthew. She was then married to Jack Schwartzman from 1980 until his death in 1994. They shared two sons, Jason and Robert Schwartzman.

Burt Young

Burt Young was already an accomplished actor, having starred in "Chinatown" and "The Gambler," before returning to the role of Paulie in "Rocky II," a role which earned him an Academy Award nomination for the first film.

Aside from the Rocky sequels, Young remained active in the Hollywood scene, starring in "Once Upon a Time in America," "Last Exit to Brooklyn," "Beverly Hills Brats" and "Betsy's Wedding." He continued to act steadily throughout the 1990s, later starring in "Never Look Back" and "Shut Up and Kiss Me."

After the final Rocky sequel in 2006, Young starred in "Oliviero Rising," "Abigail Harm," "The Neighborhood" and "The Amityville Murders." Most recently, he starred in "Beckman," "Tomorrow's Today" and "The Final Code."

Young was married to Gloria DeLouise from 1961, until her death in 1974. They shared one daughter, Anne.

Young died on Oct. 8 of heart-related issues at the age of 83.

Carl Weathers

After retiring from the NFL in 1974, Carl Weathers turned to acting, with his breakthrough role coming in 1976 when he played Apollo Creed in "Rocky," returning to the character in the next three sequels.

He later starred in "Predator" and "Action Jackson," before starring in "Street Justice" from 1991 to 1993, immediately following that performance with a starring role in "In the Heat of the Night" from 1993 to 1995. He then starred in "Happy Gilmore" and "The Comebacks."

Following a stint on the TV shows, "Brothers," "Arrested Development," "Colony" and "Chicago Justice," he starred in "Toy Story 4." Most recently, he starred in nine episodes of "The Mandalorian."

Weathers was married to Mary Ann Castle from 1973 to 1983, and they had two sons, Jason and Matthew. He was then married to Rhona Unsell from 1984 to 2006 and Jennifer Peterson from 2007 to 2009.

The actor died in February from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at the age of 76.

Burgess Meredith

Burgess Meredith was a well-known actor both on the stage and on the screen, having started his acting career in the 1930s. He starred in "Of Mice and Men," "On Our Merry Way," "Stay Away Joe" and "The Day of the Locust," before starring as Mickey in "Rocky" and two of its sequels.

Later, Meredith starred in "Clash of the Titans," "True Confessions" and "Gloria," a short-lived sitcom. Following a series of TV movies, he starred in "Santa Claus: The Movie," "Full Moon in Blue Water" and "State of Grace."

His final on-screen roles included "Grumpy Old Men," "Camp Nowhere," "Across the Moon" and "Grumpier Old Men."

Meredith was married to Helen Derby from 1933 to 1935, after which he was married to Margaret Perry from 1936 to 1938. He then married Paulette Goddard from 1944 to 1949. He then married Kaja Sundsten in 1950, and they were together until his death in 1997. They shared two kids, Tala and Jonathon.

He died in September 1997 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease and melanoma. He was 89.

Tony Burton

Following a short-lived boxing career, and a brief stint in prison, Tony Burton turned to acting. He appeared in "Trackdown" and "Assault on Precinct 13," before appearing as Apollo's trainer in "Rocky" and "Rocky II."

Later, he appeared in "Beyond Reason," "Armed and Dangerous" and "Frank's Place." Throughout the 1990s, he made appearances on many television shows and had small parts in a few films, including "Black Rose of Harlem" and "Knockout."

His final film roles included "Shade," "Exorcism" and "Hack!"

The actor married Aurelain Burton in 1980, and was married to her until his death in 2016. They shared four children; sons Martin and Jomo, and daughters Christal and Juanita.

Burton died in February 2016 due to complications associated with pneumonia. He was 78.