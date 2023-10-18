Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Burt Young, 'Rocky' actor, dead at 83

Actor Burt Young died at the age of 83. He portrayed Sylvester Stallone's brother-in-law Paulie in 'Rocky'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Burt Young, the Oscar-nominated actor known for his role as Paulie in "Rocky," has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 83.

His cause of death was not immediately known. According to the New York Times, Young died on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles. 

"Burt was an actor of tremendous emotional range," his manager Lynda Bensky said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "He could make you cry and he could scare you to death." 

Burt Young wears a blue sweat at Sopranos convention

Rocky star Burt Young died at the age of 83, Fox News Digital confirmed. (Bobby Bank)

Bensky added, "But the real pathos that I experienced was the poignancy of his soul. That’s where it came from."

