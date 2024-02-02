'Rocky' star Carl Weathers dead at 76

"Rocky" star Carl Weathers has died, according to a statement from his family. The actor was 76 years old.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," his family said in a statement. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Weathers played Apollo Creed in the first four movies in the series.

He also starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Predator" and Adam Sandler in "Happy Gilmore."