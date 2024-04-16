Expand / Collapse search
Sylvester Stallone

'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone moves on from 'toxic' set allegations as new season approaches

Stallone stars as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi in 'Tulsa King'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Sylvester Stallone has seemingly moved on from "toxic" set allegations as he prepares for the launch of "Tulsa King" season two.

Stallone took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo on location for the comedy-drama.

"Ringing the Bell on location for TULSA KING part two…," the actor captioned the photo.

The post comes shortly after the "Rocky" star was accused of creating a "toxic environment" while filming season two, allegedly leading to the resignation of a casting director. Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Stallone and Paramount.

Sylvester Stallone looks on during a panel

Sylvester Stallone shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of "Tulsa King" amid allegations he created a "toxic" work environment. (Getty Images)

Paramount was investigating claims Stallone and director Craig Zisk mocked extras on the set of "Tulsa King," a source close to the show previously confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Paramount "recently" became aware of a social media post floating around, and prides itself on maintaining a "fair and respectful workplace," the show insider said at the time.

Stallone allegedly said, "What the F--- is happening with these F---ing ugly background," according to an anonymous Facebook post.

The post added, "He and the director proceeded to call certain people terrible names and laughed at them." And then, "Sly said, ‘Bring in pretty young girls to be around me.'"

Sylvester Stallone wears a beige suit during an appearance

Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight "The General" Manfredi in "Tulsa King." (Getty Images)

Neither representatives for Stallone nor Zisk responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment regarding the allegations.

The post also included a screenshot of an email from the casting director for the show in which she said, "At the end of the day I resigned because it was a clear toxic environment that I was not comfortable putting myself or background artists in."

The allegations that Stallone mocked extras on the set of "Tulsa King" were first brought to light on X by Julie Benson. The "Star Trek: Prodigy" writer has since deleted her post.

"Got this disturbing news from my Atlanta friend who’s background on Tulsa King this wk," she wrote, according to Variety. "Casting agent quit because she was so disgusted. My friend is feeling anxious about working now. @TheSlyStallone what do you have to say for yourself, sir? Beyond disappointed, I’m livid."

The post included a screenshot of the Facebook post with the username blurred out.

Sylvester Stallone raises his fist

Sylvester Stallone is most known for his role in "Rocky." (Getty Images)

Trending