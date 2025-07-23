Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne spent final days with family in England home: report

Heavy metal pioneer reunited with Black Sabbath for farewell show that 'brought his career full circle'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Inside Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's tumultuous relationship, unconventional family life Video

Inside Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's tumultuous relationship, unconventional family life

Fox Nation revisits how Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne raised their children in the public eye amid their personal struggles in the four-part series, ‘Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back.’

Ozzy Osbourne's final days in England are being shared. 

The Prince of Darkness died Tuesday, July 22, after battling a number of health issues over the years. He was 76.

The Black Sabbath singer was at "peace" before his death, and was "surrounded by family" before he passed, according to People magazine.

Ozzy Osbourne having 'major operation' on Monday

Ozzy Osbourne was at ‘peace’ in his final days. The rock legend died July 22. He was 76. (Greg Doherty)

"[Sharon’s] deepest hope was fulfilled, and this is her focus now," a source told the outlet. 

"Ozzy’s final days were spent in England, surrounded by family, music and in the place he called home. He was in peace," the source added.

Two weeks before his death, Ozzy reunited with Black Sabbath to perform at a star-studded farewell show in England, an appropriately dark and electric send-off for one of rock's greatest legends.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon attend an event together

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne married on July 4, 1982. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

During his final show on July 5 at Villa Park, Osbourne expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support as the band, including Tony Iommi, Terence "Geezer" Butler and Bill Ward, performed together for the first time in 20 years.

For the closing set, the legendary rock star was lifted to the stage while sitting on a black throne accompanied by skulls and topped with a black bat. He sang hits like "Crazy Train" and "Mama I’m Coming Home" while remaining seated during the entire set. 

"You have no idea how I feel," Osbourne told the crowd. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

A photo of Ozzy Osbourne

Osbourne performed his final show with Black Sabbath two weeks ago. (Harry How)

An insider told the outlet, "That show meant everything. It brought his career full circle."

Ozzy's sisters, Jean Powell and Gillian Hemming, recalled the last time they saw their brother was before his final concert.

"He was frail, but it still came as a shock," Powell told The Mirror about her brother's death. She wasn't aware of the "details of his death," but was very "thankful he died in England."

She noted that her last conversation with her brother was ahead of his Black Sabbath farewell performance. "I got a text from him as he drove down Lodge Road, where we used to live near the stadium," Powell said. "He said he couldn’t believe all the crowds were walking down our old street to watch him perform."

Powell added, "It was upsetting because he could not stand up straight, but he was still our John, still cracking the jokes."

Ozzy Osbourne in the Back to the Beginning concert

Ozzy Osbourne is seen on a screen as he performs at the Black Sabbath's farewell show titled "Back to the Beginning", at Villa Park in Birmingham, Britain, July 5, 2025. (Sachin Ravikumar/Reuters)

The 10-hour show was hosted by Jason Momoa and featured performances from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, Steven Tyler and others. At one point during the show, which was livestreamed in the U.K., legendary drummers, including Tool’s Danny Carey, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Blink-182’s Travis Barker, battled with their drumsticks while playing a cover of Sabbath’s "Symptom of the Universe." 

After his death, the Osbournes released a statement to Fox News Digital.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time."

Osbourne is survived by wife Sharon, daughters Kelly and Aimee and son Jack, in addition to daughter Jessica and sons Elliot and Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

