Steven Tyler won’t tour again despite doing charity concert, ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer says

Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum said that despite singing at a recent charity concert, Steven Tyler won’t be going on tour again.

"It was a really big moment for him because he hurt himself bad," Sorum told WBAB radio recently of Tyler’s performance at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party, which benefits his charity Janie’s Fund, after injuring his larynx last year.

"Now is he going to tour again? No, he’s not, and I explain this to people. Steven cannot put himself under the rigors of doing a full worldwide tour because it’s a lot of pressure and if you’re not a singer you wouldn’t understand what he goes through, but he’s 77 years old, and he’s a perfectionist, and if he doesn’t sing correctly, it bothers him."

Last August, Aerosmith announced the band would retire from touring after more than 50 years after Tyler injured his larynx while singing onstage.

"As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury," the statement read. "We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.

"Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage."

Sorum added that Tyler wasn’t willing to prerecord his voice like some other artists do.

"He’s not going to put it on tape, like 80% of the people that are out there taking your money. He will not be on tape, and he will not change the keys to the song," he explained. "That’s just who he is. He’s like, ‘I’m an artist. I’m a singer. This is my band. I’ve been doing this for 50 years and if I can’t do it perfect, I can’t do it,’ and I respect that."

Sorum said he suggested to Tyler that he just sing four or five songs.

"And that was just one time. Maybe down the line he’ll do it again and possibly do the same amount of songs, but it’s a lot of pressure for a guy like him. I wanted to explain that to the fans that are commenting."

He added, "So to have him on stage, I cried. I was just beautiful, and I hope that he can do more because it’s in his blood, and when we play rock and roll and music, it’s not about us jumping up there and like ‘Oh OK!’ It’s what we do."

"And when Steven came offstage… he was so happy that he was able to do it," he added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Tyler for comment.