Rob Lowe, Joel and Benji Madden admit they 'fear' their famous wives

Benji and Joel Madden admitted they have a "healthy fear" of their wives, while appearing on SiriusXM’s Literally! With Rob Lowe.

Rob Lowe couldn't help but agree with the sentiment, and he noted how "all three of us are married to strong women."

Lowe, 61, has been married to Sheryl Berkoff since 1991. Benji married Cameron Diaz in 2015, while Joel and Nicole Richie married in 2010.

"When you think about all of our similarities, they are core stuff about how we view life, how we view success, what we want to do with our time, how we wanna invest in others and what's important to us," the "Parks and Recreation" star noted. "A lot of people have different values."

Benji added, "I think also, too, when you think about the powerful women that are just these forces of nature – I think all of our wives are interesting in the fact that they also don't want to be with a pushover guy.

"They still need a strong counterpart, but you have to also not have the ego."

Joel also highlighted another common trait among the men.

"We all respect our wives. They are absolutely our counterparts, and we all have a healthy fear of our wives. In the best way," Joel said. "I don't know if I ever thought someone could keep me.

"It's not that I was a relationship guy, but then I met Nicole and she absolutely runs the show. But we are partners. So, there's aspects that I run, but there's a whole part of my life that would not work if she wasn't there running it. And she gave me a way deeper, richer life because of the aspects of my life that she oversees, and vice versa."

He added, "I think we work together, but she's strong. I respect her and fear her a little bit."

Benji said his relationship was "more than just a part of your life. It's a whole foundation. Like Cameron, when we met, it was like the world just went like this right side up."

"They're formidable. You don't wanna f--- with them. I want no part of running afoul of any of our three wives," Lowe said before Benji added, "That's the queen. Go against my wife? Good luck. I don't even need to get involved."

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden were married in 2015. They share a daughter named Raddix, who was born in 2019, and a son named Cardinal, born in 2024. Diaz made news in the past for pushing to "normalize" married couples having separate bedrooms – or even separate residences.

"We should normalize separate bedrooms," Diaz said on Molly Sims' "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast in December 2023. "To me, I would literally – I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine."

She added, "And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for, you know, our relations."

Diaz added that she'd made a similar statement in the past, but clarified, "I don't feel that way now, because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married."

Richie, 43, has two children: daughter Harlow, 17, and son Sparrow, 15, with Joel.