Cameron Diaz on life before landing role in 'The Mask': 'I think I was a mule carrying drugs'

Cameron Diaz thinks she might have been a drug mule before she became a successful actress.

Diaz, 49, revealed that she moved to Paris in the 1990s with aspirations to become a model. However, she only got one job while she was there.

"I was there a full year and didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life," Diaz admitted during an interview on the "Second Life" podcast. "Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco — I swear to God."

Diaz explained that she was sent to Morocco with a locked suitcase and was told her "costumes" were inside.

"I’m this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco," she explained (via Page Six.) "I’m ­wearing torn jeans and platform boots, with my hair down — this is really unsafe. I told them, ‘I don’t know, it’s not mine, I’ve no idea whose it is.'"

"That was the only job I got in Paris."

When she returned to Los Angeles, she was approached by a casting agent looking for a "bombshell" to star in the upcoming film "The Mask."

"I had just started my period. There was no way I was putting on anything sexy that day," she said. "I was like, ‘Are you kidding?'"

However, director Chuck Russell insisted she play the part.

"You’re my Tina Carlyle, and I’m going to groom you for this part," Diaz recalled him telling her.

Diaz retired from acting completely in 2014 after a successful career. She starred in hit movies such as "Charlie's Angels," "What Happens in Vegas" and "The Holiday."

She will return to the big screen for Netflix's upcoming comedy "Back in Action."