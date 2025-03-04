Millie Bobby Brown, Cameron Diaz red hot at star-studded events: PHOTOS

Millie Bobby Brown

While at a screening for her latest Netflix movie, "The Electric State," in London, Millie Bobby Brown posed for red carpet photos in a strapless red dress with a lace-up corseted bodice and beading.

The "Stranger Things" star paired the look with matching red high heels, a few rings on her fingers and a pair of circular earrings featuring red jewels. She wore her blonde locks in a side part, and made a statement with her dark eye makeup and bold red lip.

The young actress recently spoke out in a lengthy Instagram video, clapping back at those who continue to criticize her appearance, reading some headlines she found offensive in the video.

"This isn’t journalism. This is bullying. The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse," Brown said in the video. "Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs…I refuse to apologize for growing up."

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz made her grand return to Paris Fashion Week after 13 years when she attended the Stella McCartney fashion show in a red midi dress with a high neckline, which she paired with a floor-length white coat.

The "Charlie's Angles" star also accessorized with a black purse and red square-toed shoes to match her dress. She wore her hair in a messy low bun, keeping the front pieces loose to frame her face, and kept a natural makeup look with just a subtle red lip.

Prior to her appearance at this year's show, the actress had not made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week since 2012, when she attended the Valentino Haute Couture show.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss walked the red carpet at the Stella McCartney fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in an all-black look, featuring a low-cut semi-sheer black shirt, with a faux leather jacket worn over it.

The supermodel paired the look with black peek-a-boo heels with a faux leather strap and wooden heels, as well as a black purse with circular silver designs on it and a silver chain.

She kept her makeup to a minimum, opting for a more natural look, and wore her signature blonde hair in a middle part.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley showed off her dark side when she arrived at the Le Grand Dîner du Louvre in Paris on Tuesday in a black Chanel gown, which featured a fitted bodice with silver buttons going down the middle and silver gems embroidered in a floral pattern.

The fitted bodice transitions into a peplum waistline, before breaking out into a full skirt. Knightley accessorized the look with a silver choker with little stars on it, a few rings on each hand and black earrings with diamonds on them.

She wore her hair parted down the middle in a short bob, which was styled with soft beach waves.

Elle MacPherson

Elle MacPherson proved age is just a number when she stunned on the red carpet at the Dior fashion show in Paris wearing head-to-toe Dior. She arrived at the show in a two-piece semi-sheer fit, which featured a long-sleeve top and a skirt.

The model's white bra and underwear were visible through the outfit, which she also paired with a fuzzy white vest and black sunglasses. She wore her long blonde hair in a middle part and styled it with loose curls.

"Oh my god! The outfit! You look like a goddess," one fan wrote in the comments section of MacPherson's Instagram post from the evening. "Coolest outfit for the coolest one," another fan added.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley turned heads when she posed for photos on the red carpet at the Le Grand Diner du Louvre in Paris wearing a figure-hugging backless sequined black dress with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit.

The actress and model accessorized the look with a sequined black shawl and diamond earrings. She wore her hair in a slicked-back tight bun and kept her makeup looking natural with a subtle lip and a bit of eyeliner.

She posted photos of the look on Instagram, and fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments, writing "You’re perfect," "Endless beauty" and "Absolutely STUNNING !!"