Rob Lowe was 'required' to film steamy sex scenes in the 80s, now it's 'unusual' for an actor

When it comes to steamy sex scenes onscreen, Rob Lowe has some thoughts.

During a recent episode of his "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, the veteran actor sparked up a conversation with guest and "Sex and the City" alum Kristin Davis about the history of sex scenes in Hollywood and discussed why they've gradually become taboo.

While chatting about Lowe's 1988 film, "Masquerade," which he starred in alongside "SATC" star Kim Cattrall and Meg Tilly, the actor recalled the studio dumping the movie because it was "too sexy."

"I know, can you imagine such a thing?" Davis said.

Lowe admitted the sex scenes were "pretty gratuitous."

"But it was great. It was sexy," he added. "I wish we had sexy movies now. Nobody has sex scenes in movies anymore."

Shifting the conversation to the 2024 erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl," Davis said that it's still "unusual" to see sexy films these days.

"We’re like, ‘Oh, thank God someone made a sexy movie,’ like, it’s an unusual thing now," she said.

Lowe agreed and admitted it's a double-standard to dub actors "brave" for participating in sex scenes.

"Oh, when they’re like, ‘It’s so brave. She’s so brave.’ She’s ‘brave’ because she has a sex scene. Like, that’s brave now, and in our day, it was required."

In 2021, Lowe made a similar revelation regarding his sex scenes with Demi Moore in the 1986 romantic comedy, "About Last Night."

"In those days, there was a sex scene in every movie," Lowe told Yahoo! Entertainment at the time. "Every script I used to get, I would go to page 73, because that was always where the sex scene was! It didn't matter if it was a movie about priests and nuns, on page 73 there was going to be a sex scene. Today, you'd watch 17 movies and never see people with their clothes off unless [the movie] is about that."

"They're not fun," he continued. "They're not a hall pass, as much as you would like it to be. They're very technical, and usually very boring. I don't know if you've had to kiss anybody for eight hours straight — it's not fun! It's not all you bargain for."