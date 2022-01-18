Ricky Gervais talks hosting the Oscars, what it would take for him to agree to 2022 show

Now that the Oscars are officially moving forward with a host for the first time in years, Ricky Gervais revealed what it would take for him to agree to take on the role.

Last week, it was announced that the 2022 Academy Awards show will have a host for the first time since Jimmy Kimmel held the position in 2017 and 2018. Gervais, who previously helmed controversial appearances as the host of the Golden Globes, appeared on the "Today" show Tuesday where the hosts asked if he would be open to hosting the Oscars.

Before they could even get the question out, Gervais began shaking his head in the negative.

"They’d never let me do what I wanted," he said. "I mean that’s why the Globes got me. They said I could write my own jokes and say what I wanted, no rehearsals."

Gervais confessed that if the Oscars came to him with those same conditions, he would likely accept the job of hosting. However, he’s confident that won’t ever happen.

"I’d get canceled halfway through," he joked.

Despite his confidence that he won't be approached, especially under those conditions, the hosts of the "Today" show got excited that he was technically saying there was a chance he would take the job. This prompted the "After Life" star to realize he may have bitten off more than he wants to chew.

"I’m already regretting saying that just in case now," he said. "Under those circumstances, yeah [there’s a chance]."

He concluded again, though, that "It won’t happen!"

Speaking at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich revealed that the network is currently on the hunt for a pop culture savvy host to helm the show for the first time since Kevin Hart was famously tapped for the role in 2019 but then stepped down amid a controversy over past tweets that were homophobic.

Although he did apologize for the insensitive comment, he decided that the Oscars hosting gig was simply not for him at that time amid the controversy. As a result, the show went on without a host that year as well as in 2022 and 2021. While the 2019 host-less Oscars hit a new ratings high, it dipped significantly in the past two years, prompting the Academy and ABC to consider a change.

In 2020, Ricky Gervias gave a shocking opening speech while hosting the Golden Globes that bashed both the Hollywood elite and big tech companies like Amazon and Apple.