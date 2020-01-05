Nicole Kidman cries on red carpet ahead of Golden Globes over Australia wildfires: report

Nicole Kidman kicked off Golden Globes festivities in California in tears over the deadly wildfires in Australia, according to a report.

The actress, 52, showed up to the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills on Saturday "crying," sources told Us Weekly.

The "Big Little Lies" star and her husband, Keith Urban, have properties in Australia, where the award-winning actress was also raised.

According to the outlet, Kidman had just landed in Los Angeles and found out that a home she shares with Urban was at risk of being destroyed before making her way to the red carpet.

She managed to show up to the pre-Golden Globes show wearing sunglasses and was "poised" as she took photos.

The actress then apologized for cutting interviews short, claiming that she was "so distracted right now with everything that's happened in Australia." She also left the event after 15 minutes, according to the outlet.

A rep for Kidman did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. However, a rep told Us Weekly that the couple's home was not on fire as of Saturday but that it remained "under threat."

On Saturday, Kidman shared a post on Instagram alerting her 6 million followers how they can help.

"Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.," she captioned the post.

Kidman is nominated for Best Actress in a TV series for her performance in "Big Little Lies." If she wins on Sunday it would be her sixth Golden Globe she's taken home overall.