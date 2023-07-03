Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

'RHOBH's Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky split after 27 years: report

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for 27 years

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are calling it quits on their marriage after 27 years together, according to multiple reports.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source told People magazine on Monday. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kyle and Mauricio for comment. 

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has been married to "The Agency" real estate tycoon since 1996.

Richards and Umansky have three daughters together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS’ STAR MAURICIO UMANKSY ON REAL ESTATE TRENDS, SELLING TO THE RICH AND FAMOUS

RHOBH star Kyle Richards sports black strapless dress with husband Mauricio at Oscars party

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attended the Elton John AIDS Foundations 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in March. (Michael Kovac)

Kyle also has daughter Farrah Brittany, 34, from her first marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR KYLE RICHARDS POSES FOR STEAMY MAGAZINE COVER AHEAD OF ‘HALLOWEEN ENDS’ PREMIERE

Richards, whose sisters include socialite Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, is the last remaining original "RHOBH" cast member. 

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards pose by a Ferrari at Hollywood event

Kyle is an original cast member of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which began airing in 2010. (Stefanie Keenan)

The "Halloween" franchise star joined the show at its inception in 2010, and viewers have watched her build new homes, new businesses, and a new life as a successful producer and actress.

