'RHOBH's Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky split after 27 years: report

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are calling it quits on their marriage after 27 years together, according to multiple reports.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source told People magazine on Monday. "They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has been married to "The Agency" real estate tycoon since 1996.

Richards and Umansky have three daughters together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.

Kyle also has daughter Farrah Brittany, 34, from her first marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie.

Richards, whose sisters include socialite Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, is the last remaining original "RHOBH" cast member.

The "Halloween" franchise star joined the show at its inception in 2010, and viewers have watched her build new homes, new businesses, and a new life as a successful producer and actress.