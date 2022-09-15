Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards on ‘Halloween’ legacy and what fans can expect from ‘Halloween Kills’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis are sharing why they are so proud to be a part of such a beloved film.

The original "Halloween" movie came out in 1978 and spawned over 10 sequels. However, most did not contain any original cast members. In 2018, a direct sequel to the original starring Curtis was released and was followed by "Halloween Kills," which saw the return of Richards. The final movie in the franchise, "Halloween Ends" is set to be released in October 2022.

"It wasn’t a franchise, and that’s the thing that I like to remind people. [Creators] John Carpenter and Debra Hill made one movie," Curtis explained. "They created this battle between good and evil. The fact that it has been stretched and pulled and extrapolated and expanded is beautiful, but inherently it’s the same story."

When asked for any potential spoilers for "Halloween Kills," Curtis called it "complex," "different" and "very emotional," promising fans a "happy ending."

Meanwhile, Richards admits she was not actually scared while on set as a kid filming the original "Halloween" movie. She was not scared until she watched it, noting she "had nightmares and had to sleep with (her) mom until (she) was 15 years old." Ironically, she was more afraid filming the sequels as an adult.

Despite being afraid while filming, Richards was happy to return to her role in the franchise, adding, although she is scared, it is great to be a part of the films and be embraced by the fandom.

"The fandom of ‘Halloween’ is just unbelievable. To think that…people love it so much still and the fans are so passionate about it," Richards said. "It’s just crazy, and I feel blessed and fortunate to be part of such an incredible story."

It seems like Richards’ experience in the horror movie franchise helped her to be able to deal with all the drama on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Even though she would like to stay out of it whenever possible, she says "there is no escaping the drama" and that she sometimes can’t avoid getting "sucked in."

"I don’t know how I’ve done the housewives for this long to be honest, this is 12 years," Richards said.

"When I started the show, I thought I was doing a little show that I would maybe do for three months and that was it. I had no idea that I would be here 12 years later like this," she explained. "It’s a very difficult thing to do to put your life out there and have people judge and weigh in, and the fighting and the drama, it really does weigh on you. I don’t know how I’m still hanging in there guys! If I can be chased by Michael Myers, I guess I can handle a lot of stuff."

Richards and Curtis also spoke about the changes made to the annual Horror Nights event, including the addition of the "Halloween" maze.

Curtis, the star of the first "Halloween" movie was excited about the new maze, stating that even though she might not walk through it herself, her fans will continue to think of her as brave because of how brave her character was in the movie.

"It’s awesome that it’s in the name of my doppelganger Laurie Strode. This has nothing to do with Jamie Curtis. Jamie Curtis does not like scary things, but Laurie Strode represents for generations of fans resilience, strength, kick--ness, intense bravery, intelligence, fortitude, perseverance, and all of those qualities are what I then get to embody, so people think that is me," Curtis explained.

She added, "It doesn’t matter if I go in the maze or not, that’s what they think about me, because that’s what they think about Laurie Strode."

While her co-star Richards was appreciative her film still resonates with fans, she was not so excited about the idea of Horror Nights in general. She recalled the first time she walked through one of the mazes at Universal Studios Hollywood and feeling terrified.

"The House of Horrors to me is terrifying," Richards said. "I remember the first time I did it, I kept thinking, what if these are not actors and some crazy people snuck in here and they’re chasing me. Maybe I think like that because I’ve done too many movies."

John Murdy, the Universal Studios Halloween Horror nights creative director, teases a whole new Halloween Horror Nights this year, with a new maze featuring music from The Weeknd called "The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare," and new elements added to the terror tram, making it scarier than ever.

"This year the terror tram is taking a dark new turn, being that we’re greatly expanding it," he said. "We took all of the sets from Jordan Peele’s new movie…‘Nope…’and we brought all of the sets to the backlot here at Universal Studios Hollywood and now were bringing that to life as part of Halloween Horror Nights with a twist…not only ‘Nope,’ but also the tethered which are all those people in the red jumpsuits with the scissors from ‘Us.’"

Other mazes featured alongside "Halloween" this year include, "The Horrors of Blumhouse," "Universal Monsters: Legends Collide," "Killer Klowns from Outer Space," "La Llorona: The Weeping Woman," "Scarecrow: The Reaping" and "Universal Horror Hotel."