'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere

Kyle Richards posed for sultry photos for a magazine cover ahead of the premiere of "Halloween Ends" on Friday, admitting on Instagram it took some convincing to get her to agree to the photo shoot.

The "Halloween" star posted the pictures on her Instagram, thanking PhotoBook Magazine's creative director Mike Ruiz for creating such a fun photo shoot and revealing she had to consult more than a few people before she agreed to participate in the more suggestive and sultry photos. She also warned fans not to come for her in the comments section for her decision.

"Don't @ me. It's art," Richard wrote in her caption. "@mikeruizone had to do some convincing to get me to do this. Then I got approval from the fam chat."

Richards also recently spoke with Fox News Digital about her upcoming movie, "Halloween Kills," her special friendship with Jamie Lee Curtis and the hard time she had this season on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

She was present at the ceremony when Curtis was being honored by getting her hand and footprints cemented in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre. While there, she explained her emotional reaction to seeing her friend be honored in such a special way.

"I feel so emotional. It really took my breath away actually being here," Richards said. "I think growing up here and always seeing the theater here and seeing the hand and footprints here and seeing Jamie receive this honor has just been so touching, and I’m so excited I could be here to celebrate with her."

Curtis and Richards first met in 1978 on set of the first "Halloween" movie, when Richards was 9 years old and Curtis was 20. Richards played Lindsey, one of the two kids Curtis’ character, Laurie Strode, was babysitting when the murderous Michael Myers broke into the house and attacked.

There have been many sequels to the popular movie, but the last two movies, the 2018 "Halloween," "Halloween Kills" and the upcoming "Halloween Ends" are direct sequels that continue the original story with Myers, Laurie and Lindsey. Curtis and Richards have both reprised their roles for these sequels.

At the event, Richards told Fox News Digital that she "know(s) the fans are going to love" the new movie and that she can’t believe the fans are still so invested in the story all these years later.

"Walking on the carpet last night, I thought, I mean I was walking on the carpet when I was 7 or 8 years old playing the same character. Playing Lindsey all these years later, and the fans still loving it, it's really exciting, and it’s surreal."

Curtis and Richards have managed to maintain a close relationship since first meeting in 1978, with Curtis even making an appearance on Richards’ show, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," returning for a quick cameo during the start of the first episode of the season 12 reunion.

Richards has hinted this reunion was the hardest one for her to film, mainly because a portion of what was discussed had to do with her sister, Kathy Hilton, who appeared on the show as a friend of the "Housewives."

Cast member Lisa Rinna began attacking Hilton over an incident that happened off-camera in which Hilton reportedly said unkind things about every member of the cast, going especially hard on her sister. As seen on the show, Richards was able to forgive her sister but was stuck in a hard place because her friend, Rinna, refused to do so.

The reunion trailer shows Hilton and Richards going at it and Richards getting visibly uncomfortable and emotional. Despite their current strained relationship, Richards remains hopeful that she and Hilton can patch things up eventually.

"Obviously, the reunion was tough. This was a really difficult season on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’" Richards said. "It’s never easy when you have problems with family, but we are sisters, we will come together always. I love my sisters."