Paris Hilton welcomes first baby with husband Carter Reum: 'Already loved beyond words'

Paris Hilton announced the birth of her first baby with husband Carter Reum.

"You are already loved beyond words," she wrote across her social media platforms with a blue heart emoji.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

PARIS HILTON SAYS SHE'S PLANNING TO BECOME A MOM IN 2023

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told People.

PARIS HILTON ON HUSBAND CARTER REUM: 'THIS IS MY TWIN FLAME'

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Paris admitted she was ready to begin family planning almost as soon as she met Carter, and shared on her Instagram story in November that she was waiting to have kids until after their first year of marriage.

"I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby," she wrote at the time. "The truth is my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

She added, "IVF is always a journey for everyone but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew! As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited then (sic) becoming a mom in 2023!"

Hilton exclusively told Fox News Digital in February that she "cannot wait" to finally be a mom.

"We talk about it every single day," she said of late night convos with Carter. "I’m just trying to figure out the time in my schedule because I have so many projects happening, and I just launched my media company, 11:11 Media. So there’s a lot happening, but that is definitely one of my top priorities."

Their star-studded wedding in November 2021 included celebrity pals Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Nicole Richie, Ashlee Simpson and aunt Kyle Richards from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Paris wore three wedding dresses, and cameras captured every detail leading up to the big weekend in the reality TV series, "Paris in Love."

"We’ve been friends for 15 years, so I always knew how kind and sweet and just what a good man he was," Paris told Fox News Digital.

"And then as soon as we had our first kiss, it was just like these electric bolts where I had never felt anything like that in my life. I was like, ‘All right, this is my twin flame that I’d been searching for my whole life. And I found him.'"