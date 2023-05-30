Lisa Rinna claims death threats, 'volatile' environment led to 'Real Housewives' exit

Lisa Rinna revealed she began receiving death threats during her last seasons of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Rinna claimed the "volatile" nature of the show and of "the world itself" led to her exit from the reality TV show after eight seasons. The actress joined the franchise in season five.

"I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy," Rinna told The Evening Standard’s ES magazine. "The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started. I mean, we were getting death threats."

"Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show!" she continued. "I thought, ‘It’s time to go.’ I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you."

Rinna's decision was further validated by her late mother Lois, who died in 2021.

"She came to me," Rinna claimed. "It’s so wild, because half the world will believe this, half the world will say, ‘That’s so weird.’ I was sleeping, and I heard her say to me, ‘It’s time for you to go.’"

"I told a psychic, and she said, ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go.’ I’ve never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure."

Rinna announced her farewell from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in January.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement to People magazine at the time. "It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!"

Bravo star Andy Cohen reflected on Rinna's exit, saying he hoped it was a "pause" and predicted the reality star would "come back" at some point.

Before appearing on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Rinna was a TV actress. She is most known for her roles in "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place."

Rinna has been married to actor Harry Hamlin since 1997. The couple shares two daughters; Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

