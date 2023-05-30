Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Real Housewives
Published

Lisa Rinna claims death threats, 'volatile' environment led to 'Real Housewives' exit

Rinna left the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after 8 seasons

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
10 'Real Housewives' stars who have been arrested Video

10 'Real Housewives' stars who have been arrested

Here are 10 'Real Housewives' stars who have been arrested before, during, or after their time on the show

Lisa Rinna revealed she began receiving death threats during her last seasons of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Rinna claimed the "volatile" nature of the show and of "the world itself" led to her exit from the reality TV show after eight seasons. The actress joined the franchise in season five.

"I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy," Rinna told The Evening Standard’s ES magazine. "The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started. I mean, we were getting death threats."

"Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show!" she continued. "I thought, ‘It’s time to go.’ I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you."

EACH TIME BRAVO'S ‘HOUSEWIVES’ FOOTAGE WAS DRAGGED INTO ITS STARS' LEGAL DRAMA

Lisa Rinna spotted walking in Los Angeles

Lisa Rinna revealed she began receiving death threats before she left "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." (Getty Images)

Rinna's decision was further validated by her late mother Lois, who died in 2021.

"She came to me," Rinna claimed. "It’s so wild, because half the world will believe this, half the world will say, ‘That’s so weird.’ I was sleeping, and I heard her say to me, ‘It’s time for you to go.’"

"I told a psychic, and she said, ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go.’ I’ve never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure."

Rinna announced her farewell from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in January.

The cast of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" sits down with Andy Cohen.

Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke take a photo while filming.

Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke pose for a selfie. (Getty Images)

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement to People magazine at the time. "It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!"

Bravo star Andy Cohen reflected on Rinna's exit, saying he hoped it was a "pause" and predicted the reality star would "come back" at some point.

Before appearing on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Rinna was a TV actress. She is most known for her roles in "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place."

Rinna has been married to actor Harry Hamlin since 1997. The couple shares two daughters; Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

Lisa Rinna with her husband Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have two daughters together, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray. Hamlin also has a son, Dimitri, 42 from a previous relationship. (Frazer Harrison via Getty Images.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending