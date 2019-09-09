Remodeled 'Brady Bunch' house to be revealed by HGTV: 'We could be sitting on a gold mine,' says exec

The moment "Brady Bunch" fans have been waiting for is almost here!

The highly anticipated remodeled home, featured in the '70s show's opening and closing scenes, debuts on HGTV Monday evening for the network's four-part series, "A Very Brady Renovation."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HGTV is loving the Studio City, Calif., home so much, it might even keep the place as a potential location for future specials or events.

"We could be sitting on a gold mine," said Kathleen Finch, an executive with Discovery Inc., which owns HGTV. "We can't decide until the show is done and America has seen the house again."

Per Finch, the home's reno -- officially completed back in May -- went smoothly. The network also kept the home's neighbors in mind -- soundproofing one side of the lot and renting out the home on the other side.

"We go above and beyond to be good neighbors because that's our reputation," Finch said.

HGTV first announced plans to restore the beloved home in November 2018. Designers and "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have been hard at work restoring the house to its former glory.

The Scotts had help from the original cast of "The Brady Bunch," including Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy).

Other HGTV stars participating in the new series are Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine from “Good Bones,” Leanne and Steve Ford from “Restored by the Fords," Jasmine Roth from “Hidden Potential” and Lara Spencer from “Flea Market Flip."

When the Brady kids appeared on the "Today" show in April, McCormick said, "This whole show is filled with so much love. The crew, everybody behind it — it’s a work of love."

“One of the nice things about the show will be the sentimentality of it, the nostalgia,” Williams said. “Because when we’re going in the rooms, we’re reflecting on what happened and the scenes that we played.”

Each cast member was assigned a specific room to remodel and tried his or her hardest to get every detail right.

“They’re very specific about what goes into the house. They are trying to make it look exactly like the set, down to the wallpaper,” Plumb said. “From the outside, the house looks completely the same.”

"A Very Brady Renovation" premieres Monday at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.

