‘Brady Bunch’ castmates ask for fans' help to find iconic items from home

The cast members of “The Brady Bunch” have come together to plea for the public’s help in finding iconic items from the house featured in the popular sitcom that seem to have vanished.

The actors who played the six children of the beloved family appear in a video asking if the public has seen items such as the living room couch, a horse statue and a stuffed animal that was featured in the show. A full gallery of the items missing can be seen here.

“Help us finish ‘The Brady Bunch’ house,” Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady on the show, is heard saying in the video.

‘BRADY BUNCH’ HOUSE SNIPED BY HGTV IN BIDDING WAR

The cast members are currently in the middle of filming “A Very Brady Renovation,” which is slated to air in September on HGTV. The series will follow the actors as they plan to overhaul the home that was the center of the iconic television show.

“Many of these 1970s items are very rare and hard to find,” Abbi McCollum, vice president of convergence and social media for HGTV, said in a statement to Fox News. “We’ve seen an incredible response from Brady Bunch fans across social media since we first announced the series. Now, we need their help to get the renovation of the house just right.”

The network is also looking to track down items that were similar to those seen in episodes from the show.

‘BRADY BUNCH’ CAST REUNITES AT ICONIC TV HOME AMID PLANS FOR HOME-RENOVATION SERIES

“If you have or know where to find similar items that appeared on an episode of The Brady Bunch, let us know!” McCollum said.

Last year, the home was bought by HGTV following a bidding war that included *NSYNC singer Lance Bass. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level home was put up for sale after the children of the original homeowners, George and Violet McCallister, decided to sell the property when their parents died. The McCallisters purchased the home in 1973 for $61,000, records show.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.