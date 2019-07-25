'A Very Brady Bunch Renovation' reunites cast to bring the iconic TV family home back to life

“The Brady Bunch” is back!

Ahead of the show's 50th anniversary, “The Brady Bunch” cast is reuniting to renovate the family’s famous TV digs in “A Very Brady Renovation.”

When HGTV first announced plans to restore the Brady Bunch house to its former glory, few knew what to expect from the home and garden network -- but we now know exactly why HGTV outbid Lance Bass for the swanky single-story property.

“I think when they approached me about it. What resonated with me the most was it was a different take on Brady,” said Maureen McCormick -- who played Marcia in the iconic family sitcom -- during the Discovery portion of the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles on Thursday.

“They weren't asking us to come back and play 'Brady Bunch' characters again," she continued. "It was 'let's explore what a house would be like if we could make it in real life, and please help us do that.' And I started watching TV shows and I went 'This is going to be good.' And we do talk to each other as a cast about projects.”

However, if Bass did end up getting the iconic home, Susan Olsen -- who starred as Cindy -- thought he would’ve been “perfect.”

"I was afraid that the wrecking ball might come to it," she admitted. "It would kind of being like wrecking the American family. And why is it that Lance Bass was interested -- I don't know if you remember, but years ago he wanted to be an astronaut and he went to Russia, he went to cosmonaut school and I thought, 'This guy is a living Bobby Brady fantasy. And I thought, he's perfect!"

As for how much the network paid for the beloved home? "It was stupid because they paid like way too much. I mean like way, way too much for this house," Barry Williams, who starred as Greg Brady, revealed.

For Williams in particular, walking through the home again nearly five decades later was extra special.

"One of the things that's nice about recalling the experiences is we are the surviving members of the cast and we can feel the presence of Robert Reed and Florence Henderson and Ann Davis in these rooms that are being created through the memories and the show, so through clips we can share their presence and what a significant part of our show they are and were," he shared.

"A Very Brady Renovation" premieres Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.