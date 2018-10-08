Maureen McCormick reveals she wanted to buy the iconic 'Brady Bunch' house

With the sale of the house that played the exterior to the home on “The Brady Bunch” settled and in the pocket of HGTV, one incredibly related star has revealed that she almost threw her hat in the ring to purchase the property.

Maureen McCormick graced American TV screens as Marcia Brady from 1969 to 1974. The star, now 62, confessed to People that she considered putting in a bid for the $1.9 million two-bedroom, three-bathroom split level home in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood. However, as the public would later learn, the major players vying for the purchase made her reconsider.

“When the whole thing happened, I have to say that I really thought, ‘Gee, I would like to buy that house,’” McCormick said.

Soon after news broke that the house was going on the market, it was revealed that *NSYNC member Lance Bass was interested, but in an intense bidding war with a major corporate player. It would later turn out that player was none other than home renovation network, HGTV. Although McCormick wanted to own the house that played home to her childhood character for so many years, the bidding war was a turn-off.

“I just kind of figured once I heard all the craziness, I thought, 'man, I can’t even compete with the onslaught of people that I thought would be coming for it,'” she said.

Bass thought he had won the house but took to social media to lament that a mysterious buyer had swiped it out from under him. However, once he realized that HGTV was now in control of the house, he relented.

“HGTV??! Aw man,” Bass wrote. “I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again.”

The network plans to restore the home as an upcoming project.