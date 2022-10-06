Expand / Collapse search
Reese Witherspoon talks twinning with daughter Ava: 'She and I don’t see it that much'

Reese Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe have two children: daughter Ava and son Deacon

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Do you think Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look alike?

The Oscar-winning actress and her 23-year-old daughter certainly don't think they do.

"Oh you think so?" Witherspoon told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager, who both marveled at the resemblance between the mother-daughter duo while appearing on the "Today" show.

Reese Witherspoon says she and her daughter Ava Phillippe don't see the resemblance between themselves in the same way others do.

Reese Witherspoon says she and her daughter Ava Phillippe don't see the resemblance between themselves in the same way others do. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Sarah Chloe Jewelry)

"It's so funny! She and I don't see it that much," revealed Witherspoon, who was told they look like "twins!"

Ava, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, is the eldest of her three children. She also has son Deacon, 18, with Phillippe, and son Tennessee, 10, with husband Jim Toth.

The "Legally Blonde" star, who appeared on the show to promote her new children's book "Busy Betty," discussed her evolving relationship with her children.

"You have to have a different relationship with your children as adults," she shared.

Ava Phillipee, Reese Witherspoon's daughter from her first marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe, has shocked many with her eerily similar looks to her mother.

Ava Phillipee, Reese Witherspoon's daughter from her first marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe, has shocked many with her eerily similar looks to her mother. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

She spoke of how her dynamic with her children has specifically shifted from more "physical management" to "emotional support and suggestions – not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older."

She clarified, "You have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children too, and give them respect and space to become who they are, and not who you want them to be."

Deacon, who Witherspoon says is in college now, just made his acting debut on the Netflix teen-drama "Never Have I Ever." 

Her son, who is seemingly following in his famous parents' footsteps, is "very busy," according to his mother. "He's doing music, he's doing acting. He's just so lit up with creativity, and I'm so proud of him," Witherspoon shared.

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth with her children Ava and Deacon Phillippe from a previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe. Toth and Witherspoon have been married since 2011.

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth with her children Ava and Deacon Phillippe from a previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe. Toth and Witherspoon have been married since 2011. (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

