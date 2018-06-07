Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Comedy
Published

Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky, | Fox News
Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde."

Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde." (MGM)

The rumors are true.

Reese Witherspoon took to social media to confirm "Legally Blonde 3" is in the works.

"It's true… #LegallyBlonde3," she captioned a short clip of herself in a sparkly pink bikini, floating past the camera on a blue lounger.

The clip was a reference to Witherspoon's beloved sorority sister turned Harvard Law School student's video application to the prestigious institution.

Witherspoon, 42, first played the lovable Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy and reprised her role two years later for "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde."

The film was also made into a Broadway musical in 2007.

The previous films also starred Luke Wilson, Selma Blair and Jennifer Coolidge.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.