Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe’s son Deacon announces release of his first single

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s son, Deacon, went the musical route in contrast to his actor parents.

On Monday, the 16-year-old posted a black-and-white album cover and announced that his debut single, “Long Run,” would be released on Friday.

Deacon’s single has a feature with Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt, who previously dated Ed Sheeran.

“I hope you guys are as excited as I am,” Witherspoon’s son said in the comments section of his announcement.

Deacon didn’t give any hint as to the genre of his music.

Witherspoon, 44, wrote, "It’s SOOOOO good !!" and Phillippe, 45, commented with fire emojis.

Deacon’s older sister, Ava Phillippe, said, “So hyped 🔥.”

The 16-year-old teased the news last week with a behind-the-scenes image of his photo shoot for the cover. “Just the beginning,” he captioned the photo.

That same week, Witherspoon gushed about Deacon on Instagram. She posted a photo of him on a boat captioned, “Love this kid a whole lot.”