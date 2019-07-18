Reese Witherspoon’s daughter pens touching tribute to mom: 'She inspires me'

Reese Witherspoon’s 19-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe penned a touching tribute to her mom on Instagram on Wednesday.

"This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work," she began alongside a seemingly candid photo of Witherspoon. "She inspires me every day to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all."

“How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?” Witherspoon later commented.

The “Big Little Lies” actress and Phillippe are known for their close relationship, per People, which noted the two have walked red carpets together in the past.

In 2018, Witherspoon took to her blog — “Love, Reese” — to open up about her relationship with Phillippe.

“There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes and dreams…we can talk for hours,” she wrote at the time.