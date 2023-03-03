Rebel Wilson says she was banned from Disneyland for a month for taking a bathroom selfie

Rebel Wilson has learned that when it comes to rules, Disney does not play around.

The actress revealed on "The Daily Show with Hasan Minhaj" that she was banned from Disneyland for an unauthorized selfie.

"I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal at Disneyland," Wilson shared with a laugh.

She continued, "I got officially banned for 30 days. They called me up and said, 'Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?' And I was like, 'Oh, well, June would be fine.'"

The Disneyland Park and Resort did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

REBEL WILSON LAUNCHES NEW DATING APP, ALLOWING FOR 'SEXUAL FLUIDITY': YOU DON'T HAVE TO 'TICK A BOX'

Wilson did not elaborate on what she meant by "secret bathroom," but in the interview, it was clear she was a Disney super fan.

"It’s not like I’m obsessed with Disneyland. It’s just, I go there every weekend and every important holiday and every important life event," she joked.

The "Pitch Perfect" star got engaged at Disneyland last month to her partner, Ramona Agruma. She shared the photo of their rings and the pair kneeling down in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at the theme park on Instagram.

The 42-year-old said she got the OK from Disney CEO Bob Iger to do her proposal at the park. "He's the big, big boss. And I thought, well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland," she said on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in, and you know I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, it was really romantic," she continued. "I did go to the big boss to get permission."

REBEL WILSON'S FIRST ON-SCREEN KISS WITH A WOMAN 'COMPLETELY' CHANGED HER LOVE LIFE: 'OPENED MY HEART UP'

Wilson and Agruma have been dating since June 2022. Fitting with her love of Disney, and when Wilson first shared a selfie of them on her Instagram, she wrote, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

In November, they welcomed a daughter, Royce, via surrogate.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During the interview, Wilson joked about being a "Disney Adult," and admitted she is a member of an exclusive club that she and host Hasan Minhaj joked was like the "Disney Illuminati."

"I did actually get to sleep inside Disneyland for my 40th birthday," Wilson said.

She also joked about "Disney gangs" of adults who do "gang stuff" at the park.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They wear matching vests and walk around and do gang stuff around Disneyland," she claimed. "One of the initiations was you had to steal the apple from the Snow White ride, and the apple kept getting stolen so many times they had to make it a hologram."

"But don’t ask me how I know about Disneyland gangs, because I will not say," she added jokingly.