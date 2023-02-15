Rebel Wilson says 'Pitch Perfect' contract didn't allow her to lose or gain 'more than 10 pounds'

Rebel Wilson became a breakout star playing "Fat Amy" in the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, but the role apparently had her put her health on hold.

On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Wilson claimed her contract for the films forbid her from losing or gaining weight.

"I did wait until ‘Pitch Perfect’ seemed like it was over," she said about pursuing weight loss. "I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie. You can’t lose, I think it was not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds, you kind of have to stay at the weight. It’s in your contract."

Universal Pictures, the studio behind the "Pitch Perfect" films, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Wilson’s character, "Fat Amy," gave herself the nickname in the movie, and she said it was always part of the script.

The star said she didn’t take any offense at the character, saying she loved playing her "because she is just so confident and ballsy."

However, she did feel constrained in the roles she was offered in Hollywood.

"I was stereotyped in playing that fat funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles. I love doing the roles. I love those characters," she said. "But then I did want to do more things, but I felt like being the bigger girl you’re just more pigeonholed."

The other concern the now 42-year-old faced was her health and starting a family with someone.

"It came down to a fertility thing," she said of her decision to change her approach to health. "I went to a fertility doctor, and he was like ‘You’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier’ and I was like ‘Oh God, what is he talking about?’ Because my life is like a Lizzo song"

She continued, "it really hit me hard because I was living a fantastic bigger life."

Wilson said that made her "re-examine" things, including her love life, and she decided to make changes, saying, "Slowly, as I was turning 40, I became healthier."

After beginning her health journey in 2020, Wilson ended up losing 80 pounds.

In November of 2022, she welcomed a daughter named Royce via surrogate.

Her partner is Ramona Agruma, who Wilson announced she was dating in June of last year.