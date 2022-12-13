Rebel Wilson's first on-screen kiss with a woman 'completely' changed her love life: 'Opened my heart up'

Rebel Wilson admitted kissing a woman for the first time during an on-screen role "completely" changed her love life.

Wilson shared a kiss with actress Charlotte Gainsbourg for the movie "The Almond and the Seahorse."

"I'd never kissed a woman before, so I was thinking, 'Oh God, how's that going to go?'" Wilson told The Hollywood Reporter.

The "Pitch Perfect" actress revealed that it was her idea to have the role of Toni be played by a woman instead of a man after Pierce Brosnan's schedule did not allow for him to take on the role.

"When I first read the script, Charlotte’s character, Toni, was written as a man. I was the one who said, 'OK, I feel like a woman could play it.' Originally, it was supposed to be Pierce Brosnan playing that character, but then schedules didn’t align. I felt that we should open it up to a woman, and they offered it to Charlotte. I don’t know why I said that, but I just felt it could work."

Wilson further explained that she had somewhat explored her sexuality before but did not have a "sexual relationship" before her role in the film.

"I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn’t kissed or anything. But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal or anything. Then, weirdly through kissing her in my professional life I thought, well, maybe I should do that for real in my personal life and see how it goes, which I did."

"That was in 2021 and then I met Ramona at the end of 2021. If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met Ramona. Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely. It’s such an awesome thing."

Wilson first went public with her relationship with Ramona Agruma in June. At the time, she shared the news in an Instagram post.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," she wrote.

The two met through a mutual friend, according to Wilson.

Wilson also welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy in early November. The 42-year-old actress shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," Wilson revealed in the post.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

She added, "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

