'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley's husband PK arrested for DUI a month after home invasion

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley's husband Paul Kemsley was arrested for DUI about a month after his Southern California home was invaded by two intruders.

The businessman was arrested Nov. 23 by California Highway Patrol in the early hours of the morning in the West Valley Area, per a report obtained by Fox News.

He was pulled over "for weaving on the westbound US-101, east of Laurel Canyon Boulevard," the report reads, while driving a gray Bentley.

Kemsley, known as PK to fans of the reality show, was the only occupant of the vehicle. He exited the freeway before pulling over in Encino, California.

"The driver, Mr. Paul Kemsley, was subsequently arrested for DUI and submitted to a chemical test," said the report. "Mr. Kemsley claimed to be a public figure."

Kemsley, 54, has appeared a number of times on "Real Housewives" since 2016 alongside his wife, 45. He's also made a name for himself as a property developer and a chairman of pro soccer teams and has appeared on the UK's version of "The Apprentice."

"Mr. Kemsley was cited and released on his own recognizance," the report added. "Mr. Kemsley was cooperative throughout this incident."

The arresting officer also noted that no pursuit was necessary, nor was the use of their weapon or assistance from the public. Kemsley's official arrest time was 1:20 a.m.

Reps for Kemsley did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The arrest came about a month after his home was invaded while Dorit and their children were home. Kemsley was in the U.K.

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News the burglary happened at 10:50 p.m. Oct. 27. An unknown amount of property was stolen. Dorit was reportedly held at gunpoint during the invasion.

The star had just returned to her Encino Hills home the day prior after attending a wedding in London.

She and her husband have lived in the 9,000-square-foot home since 2019. They reportedly bought it for $6.475 million.

Dorit has since spoken out about the incident and asked her fans to give the family space to heal.

"My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible," she said. "With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.