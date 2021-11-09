LAPD releases footage of ‘RHOBH’ star home invasion

LOS ANGELES— The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video and still images on Monday from the home invasion at the home of a star from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in the hopes that the three suspects will be caught.

Dorit Kemsley’s Encino home was robbed at about 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 27. Police told the Los Angeles Times that the star complied with the suspects’ demands and directed them to valuables.

They managed to take off with handbags, jewelry and watches "with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck," police said.

The surveillance video shows two men walking along the side of the house to a sliding glass door, which is eventually shattered. The video cuts to the front of the house where the suspects can be seen lugging bags apparently filled with valuables from the home toward a black pickup truck.

KTLA reported that the suspects entered the home while the star was with her young children.

"Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children," police said, according to the station. "In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects demands and directed them to valuables."

Kemsley said in a statement last month that it was a "terrifying ordeal."

"My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed," she said. The Beverly Beach designer then asked the public for some space as she and her family look to get back to normal and heal as soon as possible.

The report said the suspects were described as three Black men between 20 and 30 years old.

The star and her husband, Paul Kemsley, have lived in the 9,000-square-foot home since 2019. They purchased it for $6.475M.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It features "6 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half baths. Inside, floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to a backyard with a pool, cabana, putting green, and a sports court. Additional features include a screening room and 3-car garage," according to post on social media when it was listed for sale. It has since been taken off the market.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report