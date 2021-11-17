'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards says Dorit Kemsley is 'not so great' after home invasion: 'PTSD, for sure'

Kyle Richards revealed that costar Dorit Kemsley is "not so great" after she was victimized by a home invasion.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star opened up about how "unbelievably strong" Kemsley was after the robbery during an appearance Tuesday on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

"When it first happened, [Dorit] was unbelievably strong, and I was so impressed by how she handled the situation when it actually happened," Richards told Cohen.

"And then the days after, I think the shock wore off and it hit her, and I think it's going to take her a long time to get over that," she continued.

LAPD RELEASES DRONE FOOTAGE OF ‘RHOBH’ STAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S HOME ROBBERY

Richards thinks Kemsley might suffer from PTSD.

"I don't know if you ever get over something like that, you know, having two men in your bedroom in the middle of the night and one man downstairs, and just to be home alone with just your kids is just absolutely terrifying. PTSD, for sure," Richards said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News the burglary happened at 10:50 p.m. Oct. 27. An unknown amount of property was stolen. Kemsley was reportedly held at gunpoint during the invasion.

Kemsley had just returned to her Encino Hills home Tuesday after attending a wedding in London.

The reality star and her husband have lived in the 9,000-square-foot home since 2019. They bought it for $6.475M.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kemsley has since spoken out about the incident and asked her fans to give the family space to heal.

"My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible," she said. "With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.