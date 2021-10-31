‘Real Housewives’ star Dorit Kemsley breaks silence following home invasion: ‘A terrifying ordeal’

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley broke her silence after she was the victim of a home invasion last week.

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News the burglary occurred at 10:50 pm on October 27. There were three male suspects and an unknown amount of property was stolen. Kemsley’s children were home at the time, but she noted in an Instagram post late Saturday that neither they nor she was harmed during the incident.

"As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," she began her statement. "I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed."

Kemsley then asked the public for some space as she and her family look to get back to normal and heal as soon as possible.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR DORIT KEMSLEY ROBBED DURING HOME INVASION

"My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible," she added. "With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma."

She concluded by thanking the Los Angeles Police Department for "their care and attention."

"More than anything, I’m feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe. Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out," she captioned the post.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S HUSBAND GIVES UPDATE AFTER HOME INVASION, ROBBERY

The reality star’s comments echo those made by her husband, Paul Kemsley, on Friday. Paul took to his own Instagram to share an image of Dorit and their two young children. He took the opportunity to tell his followers that their children are safe and thank the public for the outpouring of support.

The couple has lived in the 9,000-square-foot home since 2019. They purchased it for $6.475M.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

It features "6 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half baths. Inside, floor-to-ceiling glass doors open to a backyard with a pool, cabana, putting green, and a sports court. Additional features include a screening room and 3-car garage," according to post on social media when it was listed for sale. It has since been taken off the market.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to reports, the burglars broke in by shattering a glass door.