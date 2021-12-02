'Real Housewives' star Braunwyn Windham-Burke packs on PDA with new girlfriend during beach day in Miami

Braunwyn Windham-Burke isn't hiding her new romance.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 44, was spotted on a beach in Miami on Wednesday with her new girlfriend, Victoria Brito.

For the sunny outing, the reality star donned a green one-piece swimsuit and straw fedora, while her girlfriend wore red patterned swim shorts, a black bikini top and a matching baseball cap.

The two were seen swapping smooches and getting flirty in the sand.

The happy couple is in town to attend this year's Art Basel events.

On Wednesday, Windham-Burke shared a montage of photos and videos from her trip on her Instagram Story, featuring several shots of herself and Brito cozying up while dressed to the nines for the events.

Similarly, the reality star appeared in Brito's Instagram Story a number of times.

It's unclear how long the two have been together, but according to Brito's Instagram bio, she works as a dancer, model and designer.

Windham-Burke told Page Six that she and Brito are "having fun" exploring their relationship.

"I only came out a year ago and I’m enjoying being single. I really like spending time with her. A bonus is that she gets along with [my estranged husband] Sean [Burke]," the reality star added.

When Windham-Burke announced that she was gay, she and Sean had no plans to divorce but have since separated.

"[Sean and Brito] went to an NFT event together in New York City and share common interests … I like her," said the star.

Brito is based in New York, per the outlet, where Windham-Burke owns property, splitting her time between the Big Apple and California.

"I really do love dating in the city," she previously told Page Six. "O.C. is very small, so it’s nice to have the separation, so when I’m at home, I’m just with the family and when I’m here, I love the fact that I get to meet amazing people."