'Real Housewives' star Braunwyn Windham-Burke talks status of her open marriage to husband Sean

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband Sean Burke have been married for over 20 years and are still processing the changes in their relationship.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star, 43, spoke about how they have an open marriage ever since she came out as gay last year and pursued a relationship with a woman.

Windham-Burke and Burke decided to stay married and raise their seven children who range in age from 2 to 20 years old.

"I had a relationship with a girlfriend that was platonic, but I fell in love with her," Windham-Burke said on the People Every Day podcast.

The reality TV star was dating a woman named Kris but they broke up in early April.

"A lot of things were happening in my marriage at the time. Sean had someone else in our home, I had feelings for another woman, a lot of things were occurring off-camera at that time. And it basically kind of blew up," she recalled.

"Sean and I had a very good, long, honest conversation, and I was like, 'I want to be with a woman. This is what I want,'" the Bravo personality said. "We had known that I was bisexual for a long time, but some things had happened... I was sober, I was doing inventory, and I had, for the first time in my life, been with a woman, sober. ... And I was like, I'm not straight at all. I know this now."

At the end of the most recent "RHOC" season, Windham-Burke revealed she's an alcoholic and admitted that has also taken a toll on her marriage.

"Some days have been great and some days have been really hard," she said. "We are doing our best to navigate something that I've never seen done before. We do want to stay married, we do want to stay parents, we are best friends. And some days that seems very attainable, and some days it doesn't."

Windham-Burke confessed that even though she's frequently asked about the status of her marriage she doesn't have a clear answer.

"I can tell you how I am today, but yesterday was very different," she said. "Yesterday was a very hard day in our house for us. Today's a little bit better; we went on a trip and that was great. So we are navigating something in real time, and we're not making any big decisions."