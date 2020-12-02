‘RHOC’ star Braunwyn Windham-Burke comes out as gay: 'I'm so happy'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," said she identifies as a lesbian in a raw and emotional interview.

While speaking with GLAAD, the reality TV star revealed on Wednesday, "I like women. I’m gay."

“I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community,” the 43-year-old continued. “It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

The mom of seven kids also spoke about her love for her husband, Sean, and their 20-year marriage.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS' STAR ERIKA GIRARDI SPLITS FROM HUSBAND TOM AFTER 21-YEAR MARRIAGE

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family. But I’m not attracted to men and I never have been," Burke said.

The couple is still married and as of right now, still plans to be, despite Burke having a girlfriend, with whom she spends a lot of time with at the family's home.

'UMBRELLA ACADEMY' STAR ELLIOT PAGE COMES OUT AS TRANSGENDER

On Instagram, Sean showed his support for his wife. “I love you. I’m proud of you. And I support you. Always,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Burke also spoke about her sobriety journey and how she believes getting sober helped her fully realize her true self.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I know there’s a correlation between the two,” she said. “I know when you get sober and you start doing the work that goes into that, you start realizing a lot of the reasons you drank had to do with who you were on the inside.”