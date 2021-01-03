Braunwyn Windham-Burke says she'd 'be heartbroken' if husband dates someone else after she came out last month

After coming out as a lesbian and revealing she has a girlfriend, "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed that she would be "heartbroken" if her husband were to move on with another woman.

Last month, the 43-year-old reality TV star came out during an interview with GLAAD. At the time, she also revealed that she started dating a 28-year-old woman named Kris. However, the mom of seven explained that her husband, Sean Burke, is supportive and they're working on what to do with their 20-year marriage in light of her revelation.

The star conducted a Q&A Saturday on her Instagram Story, where she was asked about her marriage. She revealed that they both want to stay married but acknowledged that divorce might be in the cards. In response to another question about Sean moving on with another woman, Braunwyn admitted she would "be heartbroken" if that happened. Sean, who was sitting beside her during the Q&A, noted that he’ll likely date other people, but isn’t sure when.

"Yeah, it kinda sucks cause it’s hard, figuring it out," he said of the situation with his wife’s new relationship.

It didn’t take long before Braunwyn’s followers called her out for being selfish by barring her husband from doing exactly what she did. The star noted that she is indeed being unfair but explained that’s why they’re currently in therapy together.

"We are working through this. We can’t figure this out on our own. This is a lot … This is hard and we’re working it out," she explained.

However, she also noted that she is not keeping Sean from doing anything or forcing him to do anything he doesn’t want to do. Although unique, they’re both trying to manage their family situation from a place of transparency and honesty.

"I don’t own Sean," she said in response to a question. "I’ve been like, ‘Go do whatever you want.’ Sean wants to be here. He wants to be with the kids. We are a family so this isn’t anything I’m doing, it’s where we are right now."

The duo has been married for two decades and share kids Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Koa, 4, and Hazel, 2.

During the interview in which she came out, the reality TV star acknowledged her husband of 20 years and explained that she loves him even if she’s never been attracted to him or any man.

"I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family. But I’m not attracted to men and I never have been," she said.

On Instagram, Sean showed his support for his wife. "I love you. I’m proud of you. And I support you. Always," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

