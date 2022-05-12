'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley recalls home robbery during premiere: 'I'm going to f------ kill you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dorit Kemsley recalled the night men broke into her home and threatened her life during the premiere episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

The home invasion occurred in October while Kemsley's husband PK was out of town. Kemsley had been sleeping at the time of the home invasion and had originally believed her children were coming to get into bed with her.

"All the sudden, I hear the door open. And I thought [it was] my kids. And then, I don't see them," Kemsley recalled. "So I get out of my bed and that's when I saw not a little person but a big person. When he saw me, he panicked. And he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down [and said], 'Get down on the f---ing ground. I'm going to f---ing kill you.'"

'REAL HOUSWIVES' STAR DORIT KEMSLEY SAYS SHE'S 'TRYING TO HEAL' AFTER HOME INVASION: 'I NEEDED A BREAK'

The reality TV star claimed she was "begging" for her kids to be left alone.

"I was begging and begging and the other guy's going, 'Just f---ing kill her! Just f---ing kill her!'" she added.

The Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to Fox News Digital the burglary occurred at 10:50 pm on October 27. There were three male suspects and an unknown amount of property was stolen. Dorit was reportedly held at gunpoint during the incident.

Kemsley had just returned to her Encino Hills home after attending a wedding in London when the home robbery occurred.

The couple has lived in the 9,000-square-foot home since 2019. They purchased it for $6.475M.

Kemsley truly thought she was going to die during the burglary.

"I thought, 'This is it. I'm going to die. He's going to pull the trigger.' And then I envisioned them killing me and then going and killing my kids," she recalled during the "RHOBH" premiere. "I have to figure out a way to move on."

Kemsley admitted she doesn't care about the "material stuff" during a confessional for the show.

"I will always thank God for protecting me and the kids. I don't care about the material stuff," she said in a confessional. "I don't care. I never will."

The fashion designer's husband previously shared a statement regarding the burglary via Instagram.

"Dear Friend's and Followers I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can’t respond to every message ( I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps).... So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok," PK wrote on Instagram.

"I’m home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly," he added.